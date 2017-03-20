Obituary Notice: Ella C. Billings

Ella C. Billings, 90, of Woodland and formerly of Luverne, Ala., died Monday, March 20, 2017 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Born July 13, 1926 in Woodland, she was a daughter of the late Edward L. and Lucy (Palmer) Wisor.

On March 14, 1947, she married Kenneth A. Billings Sr., who died Oct. 10, 1997.

She graduated from the Clearfield Area High School. She worked as a billing clerk for the Clearfield Hospital from 1970 until 1995.

She was a member of the Lake Street United Methodist Church in Woodland and a member of the Bigler-Jackson-Woodland Ladies Auxiliary.

She’s survived by two sons, Kenneth A. Billings Jr. and his wife, Sue and Nathan L. Billings and his wife, Barbara; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one step-grandchild; two step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her generation.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; one son, Edward C. Billings; two brothers, Robert L. Wisor and Harold C. Wisor; and one sister, Rowena P. Knepp.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. Thomas Young officiating. Burial will be at Bradford Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 3 p.m. Thursday until the hour of services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Street United Methodist Church, 115 Lake St., Woodland, PA 16881.

To send online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.