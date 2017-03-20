Last Call to Sponsor CRC Streetscape Items

CLEARFIELD – There is still one last opportunity to sponsor items as part of the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC) streetscape project.

The CRC has obtained sponsorships and installed park benches, planters, bike racks, and trash cans in downtown Clearfield.

These streetscape items were sponsored by businesses, groups or individuals and dedicated as determined by the sponsor.

“We still have trash cans available for sponsorship that need to be placed in downtown,” said CRC Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner.

“We need to get sponsors for these remaining trash cans, so that we are able to look at finalizing this streetscape project.”

Wagner said it presents an opportunity to promote your business downtown and to help revitalize the Clearfield business district and make a difference.

“This sponsorship is a great opportunity for you to give back to your community. Please call 814-765-6000 for more information.”