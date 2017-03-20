Clearfield Youth Wrestlers Compete at Area V Championships

CLARION — Clearfield Elementary wrestling sent 14 wrestlers to the Area V Championships at the Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium on the campus of Clarion University on Saturday.

By placing first or second in their weight and age group, exactly half of them qualified for the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Youth State Championships at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on March 24 and 25.

In the 8 and under age group, Matt Rowles was second at 50 pounds, while Bo Aveni at 50, and Colton Bumbarger at 60 did not place.

Placing first, and leading the 9 & 10 year olds to the team title, were Brady Collins at 80 pounds and Ty Aveni at 95 pounds. Placing second, and also qualifying for the state tourney were Will Domico at 85 and Carter Chamberlain at 120. Other team members were Bryndin Chamberlain, third at 65, Cash Diehl, fourth at 60, and Xavier Lutz at 60.

Two members of the 11 & 12 year old team also took home first place. They were Karson Kline at 90 pounds and Mark McGonigal at 115 pounds. Taking third place were Evan Davis at 70 and Tyce Cantolina at 125.