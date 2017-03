CLEARFIELD – A walking club for seniors ages 50 and older will be made available courtesy of the Clearfield YMCA.

It will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. May 2 – Aug. 31. It will be a “refreshing fitness walk” around town.

All walkers will meet and start at the YMCA. The cost is free for members and $3 for non-members.

For more information, call the YMCA at 814-765-5521 or visit online at www.clearfieldymca.net.