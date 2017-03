CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough police are investigating a reported hit-and-run accident that occurred at 3:16 a.m. March 13.

According to police, the vehicle involved is a black Toyota, and the accident occurred beside Napa Auto Parts on North Third Street. Police believe the Toyota has a license plate from out of state.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Clearfield Borough Police Department at 814-765-7819.