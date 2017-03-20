Clearfield Borough Spring Clean-up Schedule

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough will again provide curbside pick-up of lawn and yard waste that has accumulated over the winter months.

The spring clean-up will occur the week of March 27 on the west side of the river. It will occur the week of April 3 on the east side of the river.

All materials must be placed at the curb. They may be placed outside after 7 p.m. on the evening before the scheduled collection.

Property owners may also dispose of yard waste at the borough compost site, located on 21st Street, Clearfield. The borough requests that:

leaves and lawn clippings be put in biodegradable bags/boxes or loose.

building materials, such as blocks, bricks, siding or roofing, not be disposed of at the site.

garbage, rubbish, appliances and furniture not be disposed of at the site.

metal items not be disposed of at the site.

Officials also noted that dumping is strictly prohibited at the borough garage, located on Power Avenue. Violators will be prosecuted.

Officials reminded that the borough offers residential curbside recycling for aluminum cans, bimetallic cans and most clear, green and brown glass. Pick-up is scheduled for the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Commercial establishments, located in the borough, are independently required to recycle items as set forth by the recycling ordinance. A copy of the ordinance may be obtained at the Clearfield Borough Administrative Office.