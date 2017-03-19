Obituary Notice: Victoria A. Catalano

Victoria A. Catalano 90, of Curwensville died Friday, March 17, 2017 at Penn Highlands Clearfield after a lengthy illness.

Born Feb. 1, 1927 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of Antonio and Marie (Perello) Sorento.

She was a homemaker. She also was a member of St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville.

On Nov. 7, 1953 in Curwensville, she wed Angelo B. Catalano. He survives.

She is survived by three children, Gloria Hoda and her husband, John of Milford, Conn., Bernard (Bernie) Catalano of Curwensville and Michael Catalano and his wife, Terry of Clearfield.

She is survived by five grandchildren, John Michael Hoda, Emily Hoda, Angela Catalano, Nichole Unch and Joe Catalano; four step-grandchildren, Ashlee Kavelak, Michelle Beard, Melissa Catalano and Jessica Catalano; two great-grandchildren, Andrew Larson and Allie Unch; and one step-great-grandson, Mason Beard.

She is also survived by three brothers and sisters, Decelina Accordino and her husband, Philip of Clearfield, Bruno Sorento of New Alexandria and Concetta Sorento of Curwensville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Anthony Sorento; and a sister, Rose Marie Shearer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 a.m. Monday at the St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville with Father Steve Collins as celebrant. Burial will be held in Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.

There will be no public visitation.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.