Obituary Notice: Velda Beverly Smeal

Velda Beverly Smeal, 90, of Morrisdale RD, died at Windy Hill Village of the Presbyterian Homes, Philipsburg, on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

Born June 3, 1926 in Wallaceton, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Virginia Maines Bumbarger.

On June 15, 1946 in Woodland, she married Doyle W. Smeal, who preceded her in death Jan. 29, 1996.

Surviving are her daughters, Virginia Marie McCracken and Linda Lou Miller, both of Morrisdale, RD; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was the last of her generation. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carrie Phyllis Hess; grandson, Andrew Hess Jr; five sisters, Verda, Vera, Violet, Vervie and Vida; and six brothers, Fred, Jim, Richard, Melvin, Wilbur and Harold.

Mrs. Smeal was affiliated with the Palestine United Methodist Church, Morrisdale RD. She was a homemaker.

She retired in 1987 from the packing department of the former General Cigar, Philipsburg.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with Pastor Tina Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in the Palestine United Methodist Cemetery, Morrisdale RD.