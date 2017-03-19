Obituary Notice: Timothy A. Robertson

Timothy A. Robertson, 66, of DuBois died Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

He was born May 20, 1950 in Erie, a son the late Lawrence O. and Iona P. (Plyler) Robertson.

He retired from Your Building Center in DuBois. Prior to that, he worked at Rockwell International. He enjoyed going fishing and target shooting.

He is survived by a daughter, Debra LeVanway and her husband, James of Las Vegas, Nev., and a son, Roger T. Robertson of Indiana, Pa. Three grandchildren also survive him.

He is also survived by two sisters, Lydia Bort and Nancy Popka and four brothers, Buster, George, David and Philip Robertson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Byron Robertson.

There will be no public visitation and services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Goble-Baronick Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements and online condolences may be sent to www.gbfh1@verizon.com.