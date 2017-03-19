Obituary Notice: Julia Valentine

Julia Valentine, 89, of Treasure Lake, DuBois died Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the DuBois Village.

Born Jan. 10, 1928 in Sykesville, she was the daughter of the late Donato and Helen (Politti) Creola.

On July 22, 1950, she married Louis C. Valentine. He preceded her in death Dec. 22, 2010.

She worked at the Holiday Inn and Valentine’s Flaming Hearth for many years. She was a member of the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church.

She was an avid golfer and a member of the Treasure Lake Golf Association. She enjoyed playing cards and Bingo with her friends, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons, Gary Valentine and his wife, Barbara of Patomac, Md., and Kevin Valentine and his wife, Cindy of Medina, Ohio; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her two grandsons, Nick Valentine and David Oren Ward and numerous brothers and sisters.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home Inc.

A scriptural wake service will be prayed at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be made to www.gbfuneralhome.com.