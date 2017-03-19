Lock Haven to Host Open House

LOCK HAVEN – Lock Haven University will host an open house April 8.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Student Recreation Center at Lock Haven University. Prospective students are encouraged to attend to learn more about everything LHU has to offer.

During the program, prospective students will learn more about their major, tour campus and enjoy a complimentary lunch in Bentley Dining Hall. Financial aid and athletics will host presentations at the end of the day.

Additionally, staff members from the Office of Admissions will be available to answer questions. To register for the open house program, please visit www.lockhaven.edu or call 570-484-2027.

For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, e-mail admissions@lockhaven.edu or call 570-484-2011.

