GANT RELOAD: Week of March 13

WPSU’s “Our Town” Coming to Curwensville

CURWENSVILLE – Do you have connections to the Curwensville area?

BREAKING: Main Stage Acts Announced for Clearfield County Fair

CLEARFIELD – Officials from the Fair & Park Board announced the line-up of grandstand entertainment for the 157th Clearfield County Fair at a press conference Monday at the fairgrounds.

Two Plead Guilty in Penn State Sandusky Cover-up

Two former Penn State officials who were charged with child endangerment in the Jerry Sandusky scandal have pleaded guilty.

Langerholc Defends the Work of Individuals with Disabilities in Sheltered Workshops

HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) underscored the importance of sheltered workshops for individuals with disabilities at an enthusiastic rally at the Capitol’s East Wing Rotunda on Monday.

Clearfield Police Looking for Man Accused in Assault

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Borough police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted male.

Snow Storm Moves North as Blizzard Warning Remains in Some Areas

A nor’easter largely spared New York City and Philadelphia but walloped other parts of the region Tuesday with heavy snow and high winds. The storm is moving from northern parts of New England and upstate New York into Canada.

Dobo Approved as New First Assistant District Attorney

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners approved personnel changes in the District Attorney’s office on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Parents Headed for Trial for Allegedly Abusing Three-Week-Old Infant

OSCEOLA MILLS – The parents accused of severely assaulting a three-week-old infant in Osceola Mills were scheduled for centralized court Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail.

Charges Held to Court Against Man Accused of Exposing Himself in McDonald’s

CLEARFIELD – After a preliminary hearing during centralized court Wednesday, charges were held for court against a man accused of exposing himself in a local McDonald’s.

Two Tractor-trailers Crash on I-80 in Lawrence Twp.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP – Two tractor-trailers were involved in a crash at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday morning on Interstate 80 westbound at mile-marker 116.2 in Lawrence Township.

Head-on Crash Claims Life of Ohio Man in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A head-on crash claimed the life of a 73-year-old Ohio man at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80 west near mile-marker 94 in Washington Township.

BREAKING: Clearfield JCPenney Store Slated for Closure

CLEARFIELD – The JCPenney store, located at the Clearfield Mall, is among the more than 130 stores that are slated for closure nationwide.