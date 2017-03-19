Friday Night Live is April 7 at CAST

CLEARFIELD – April 7 will be the next Friday Night Live show at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST).

The first Friday of the month CAST hosts this open mic variety show, where live comedy and music are the main event.

“Admission is free for the whole family, so write down those jokes, tune up that guitar and enjoy another quality show at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre,” organizers say.

The CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield. Friday Night Live will get under way at 7:30 p.m.