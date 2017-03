CLEARFIELD – Are you looking for an opportunity to make a difference by saving a life?

You can become a lifeguard by taking a course from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. June 12-16 with the aquatics department at the Clearfield YMCA.

This course will contain all certifications and materials to become a trained lifeguard.

For more information, please contact the Clearfield YMCA at 814-765-5521 or visit www.clearfieldymca.net.