Collins Qualifies for Regional Gymnastics Meet

LOCK HAVEN — Ellen Collins, a ninth grade student at Clearfield Area Junior/Senior High School, competed on Saturday at the Pennsylvania State Gymnastics meet at Central Mountain High School.

Competing in Level 9, her performance at the meet, which was a part of the United States Gymnastics Junior Olympic program, qualified her to represent Pennsylvania in the Regional Qualifying Meet in Greenbelt, MD the weekend of April 8.

Collins took first place in the vault, fourth place in the floor exercise, and fifth overall in her age group.