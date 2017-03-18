PennDOT Lowers Weight Posting on Clearfield County Bridge

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is notifying area drivers that weight limits have been lowered on a Route 1006 (Goshen Road) bridge in Clearfield County. The bridge spans Lick Run in Goshen Township, about two miles north of Clearfield.

As of March 17, the posted weight limit of 32 tons for single vehicles and 39 tons for combination vehicles will be lowered to 3 tons for all vehicles. Vehicles exceeding the posted weight limit are required to use alternate routes.

Making the change in the weight restriction will slow deterioration on the bridge and preserve safety until repairs or replacement can occur. The open-grate bridge was originally built in 1971, is 43 feet long, and carries an average of j220 vehicles daily.

