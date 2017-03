Paris Orly Airport shooting: Man killed after grabbing soldier’s gun

Security forces killed a man who seized a weapon from a soldier at Paris Orly Airport, the French interior ministry said Saturday.

The attacker took the soldier’s weapon before seeking refuge in a shop, interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said. He was then shot dead.

No one else was injured, Brandet said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

The French National Police tweeted that a “police operation” was underway at the airport, with an elite operations unit and bomb squad officers at the scene.

The police urged the public to avoid the airport, follow instructions and not to cross the security perimeter.

The airport has been evacuated while police search for possible accomplices and explosives, CNN’s French affiliate BFMTV reported.

Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux is on his way to the scene, Brandet said.

With roads around the airport closed off, travelers tried to make their way to the airport on foot with their baggage.

Air traffic has been suspended at the airport, with some flights rerouted to Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport.

Paris Orly Airport is France’s second-busiest airport, with international and domestic air traffic.