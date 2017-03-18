Paris Orly Airport: Man killed after seizing weapon from soldier

Security forces killed a man who seized a weapon from a soldier at Paris Orly Airport, the French interior ministry said Saturday.

The French National Police tweeted that a “police operation” was underway at the airport, with an elite operations unit and bomb squad officers at the scene.

The police urged the public to avoid the airport, follow instructions and not to cross the security perimeter.

The airport has been evacuated while police search for possible accomplices and explosives, CNN’s French affiliate BFMTV reported.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre Henri Brandet said an investigation is under way.

Paris Orly Airport is France’s second-busiest airport, with international and domestic air traffic.

No one else was injured, Brandet said.

Developing story – more to come