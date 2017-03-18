Fareed Zakaria: President Trump succeeds by ‘bulls***ing’

Fareed Zakaria ripped into President Donald Trump Friday, accusing him of “bullsh*tting” his way to the presidency.

The charge followed Zakaria’s infamous attack during the presidential election, when he called then candidate Trump a “bullsh** artist.”

“I got into trouble during the campaign saying something about the President which I still think is true,” Zakaria told Don Lemon on “CNN Tonight.” “I think the President is somewhat indifferent to things that are true or false.”

Asked about whether he thought Trump actually believed he was wiretapped, Zakaria contended that Trump’s success is based on a lifetime of falsehoods.

“He has spent his whole life bulls***ing,” Zakaria said. “He has succeeded by bullsh*tting. He has gotten the presidency by bulls***ing. It’s very hard to tell somebody at that point that bulls**t doesn’t work. Because look at the results. He sees something, he doesn’t particularly care if it’s true or not, he just put it out there.”

Zakaria highlighted Trump’s brushing off a question about the White House citing a Fox News report, that claimed British intelligence tapped his phones at President Obama’s request.

“All we did was quote a certain very talented legal mind, who was the one responsible for saying that on television,” Trump said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “I didn’t make an opinion on it. That was a statement made by a very talented lawyer on Fox.”

“When pushed on it he doesn’t take responsibility,” Zakaria said. “I wasn’t saying that I was just quoting somebody else. When you have the White House press secretary quote somebody to prove a point. You are endorsing that view.”