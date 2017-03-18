Clearfield Borough Council Thanks Residents for Help During Snow Storm

CLEARFIELD – Cooperation from residents helped Clearfield Borough weather the most recent winter storm.

At Thursday’s Clearfield Borough Council meeting, Mayor James Schell thanked the public and the street crew during this week’s snow event.

Schell said he had issued an emergency proclamation in anticipation of the storm and the residents showed “great cooperation” in ensuring their vehicles were parked off the streets to allow the street department to plow more efficiently.

Schell also thanked the street crew for their work in keeping the streets safe.

Also at the meeting, the council voted to approve: