Clearfield Borough Council Thanks Residents for Help During Snow Storm

CLEARFIELD – Cooperation from residents helped Clearfield Borough weather the most recent winter storm.
At Thursday’s Clearfield Borough Council meeting, Mayor James Schell thanked the public and the street crew during this week’s snow event.
Schell said he had issued an emergency proclamation in anticipation of the storm and the residents showed “great cooperation” in ensuring their vehicles were parked off the streets to allow the street department to plow more efficiently.
Schell also thanked the street crew for their work in keeping the streets safe.
Also at the meeting, the council voted to approve:
- Traffic control for the St. Francis PTO Pony Trot 5K, April 22.
- Payment to Smiths for the fire department’s air pack testing in the amount of $1,647.25.
- Payment for Aerial Testing Company for certification of the fire department’s aerial truck in the amount of $1,295.
- A resolution for county aid for a paving project in the amount of $7,681
- The spring clean-up schedule for the west side of the river during the week of March 27 and for the east side of the river during the week of April 3
- Allowing the Salvation Army to use Kurtz Park from June 12 – Aug. 18 for a luncheon literacy program.
- Sending two police officers to State College May 15 for a less-than-lethal (weapons) training at a cost of $595 per officer.
- Confirming the starting date of the Assistant Police Chief as March 4.
- Posting an opening for a sergeant’s promotion at the police station.
- Appointing Leslie Stott as the MRT Chief Administrative Officer.
- Hiring Eric Routch as a part-time officer.
- Purchasing 25, 24-inch snowflake lights from Relighs using the Holiday Light fund at a cost of $5,250. Council Members Steve Harmic and Fran Selvage voted against the motion. Stott said the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. will assist with a capital campaign to help replenish the light fund.