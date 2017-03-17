Obituary Notice: Helen M. Fletcher

Helen M. Fletcher, 99, of Clearfield died Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Colonial Courtyard.

She was born April 17, 1917 in Mount Joy, Pa., the daughter of the late Wallace and Agusta (Graham) Owens.

On Sept. 25, 1937, she married the late Frederick Fletcher, who died Nov. 26, 1982.

She was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School. She went on to work for the Clearfield School District in the cafeteria.

She was a member of the Mount Joy United Methodist Church, PSAR, DAR and the Mount Joy Grange.

She is survived by her three sons, Fredrick and his wife, Sharron Fletcher of Brookhaven, Pa., Stanley and his wife, Debbie Fletcher of Taylors, SC and Orvis and his wife, Marty Fletcher of Clearfield; five grandchildren, Michelle (Tom) Williams, Regina (Scott) Brzak, Chad Fletcher, Neil (Kristin) Fletcher and Sam Fletcher; two step-grandchildren, Vince (Kelli) Bechtel and Brittany (Cale) Harbin; 11 great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister, Dorothy Crissman. She was the last member of her generation.

Honoring the wishes of Mrs. Fletcher, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Mount Joy United Methodist Church, P.O. BOX 409, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online condolences can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Clearfield.