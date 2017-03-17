GANT Police Blotter

State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report about an alleged incident of theft that occurred March 3 on Main Street in Big Run Borough. The victim told state police that $6,431.45 of items was stolen from his truck while it was being worked on by a known male.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report about a barking dog on NW Fourth Avenue. Upon arrival to the scene, police were unable to make contact with the owner. Police subsequently referred the complaint to animal control.
- Police responded to an activated alarm at a local business along North Third Street. Police arrived and located an employee at the scene.
- Police responded to a report about an operator of a tractor-trailer truck who was lost and trying to back up into traffic in West Side. Upon arrival to the scene, police provided assistance in order for the truck to turn around.
- Police received a report about a male who was to be intoxicated on Reed Street. Upon arrival to the scene, police located the male and transported him to his residence where he was released to his wife.
- Police assisted emergency personnel with an intoxicated patient who was complaining about pain along Spruce Street.
- Police responded to a noise complaint along East Walnut Street. The complaint was unfounded, police said.
- Police responded to check the welfare of a man on Capricorn Drive.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a verbal disturbance at a residence. When police arrived at the scene, they were advised the situation had been resolved.
- Police received a report about a civil property dispute.
- Police responded to a report about a disabled vehicle at the light in Wolf Run.
- Police responded to a report about an alarm at a local business on Route 153.
- Police received a report about property damage at a local business on Industrial Park Road.
- Police received a report about a fight involving two students at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.
- Police received a report about an alleged theft in the area of Washington Avenue.
- Police received a report about a deer that had been struck by a vehicle in the area of Route 879 and Route 322.
- Police received a report about a minor motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at a local business on South Second Street.
- Police received a report about a domestic dispute on Joseph Road.
- Police received a report about a disabled vehicle in the area of Route 879 and Industrial Park Road.
- Police received an animal complaint in the area of Hill Street.
- Police received a report about a civil dispute in the area of Lawrence Park Village.
- Police conducted a warrant service on a person for failure to appear for sentencing.
- Police responded to an alarm at a business on Route 879. Upon arrival everything was found to be OK.
DuBois City
- A 20-year-old DuBois man reported that his identity was used to file a fraudulent federal income tax return.
- A Maple Avenue woman reported a landlord-tenant issue. She was advised by police to contact an attorney.
- A woman reported finding syringes lying on Morrison Street. Police removed the syringes from the street and properly disposed of them.