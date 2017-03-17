Former UK Treasury chief takes job editing a free newspaper

He used to run the world’s fifth largest economy. Now he’ll edit London’s free evening newspaper.

Former U.K. Treasury chief George Osborne is the new editor of the Evening Standard, owner Evgeny Lebedev announced Friday.

The Standard is free tabloid with a circulation of 900,000.

“I am proud to have an editor of such substance, who reinforces The Standard’s standing and influence in London and and whose political viewpoint — socially liberal and economically pragmatic — closely matches that of many of our readers,” Lebedev said in a Tweet.

Osborne, who has little or no experience in journalism, said he will continue to serve as a member of parliament.

“We will judge what the government, London’s politicians and the political parties do against this simple test: is it good for our readers and good for London? If it is, we’ll support them. If it isn’t, we’ll be quick to say so,” he said in a statement.

Sarah Sands, the current editor of the Standard, is leaving the paper to become the editor of the BBC’s Today program on Radio 4.

Osborne was chancellor of the exchequer under former Prime Minister David Cameron.

He was recently hired by BlackRock Investment Institute to advise on European politics and policy, economic reforms in China and investment trends that affect retirement planning. Osborne is being paid £650,000 for just 48 days a year at the firm.