Bellefonte Wall and Roadway Project to Start Monday

BELLEFONTE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin a retaining wall project in Bellefonte on Monday.

Work will take place near the intersection of Route 144 (Linn Street) and Route 150 (North Allegheny Street) at the northwest end of Bellefonte Borough. The new wall is expected to alleviate slide issues in this area.

Initial activity will consist of cutting and trimming trees, with traffic controlled by flaggers in the roadway. Tree work is expected to last through Wednesday. Drivers should anticipate short delays.

Project work will include construction of the retaining wall along Route 144, roadway re-construction, piping and inlet repair/replacement, concrete curbing, sidewalk and hand-rail repairs and miscellaneous items.

Once the school year is over, a detour around the project will be in place for the summer. PennDOT will issue a project update prior to the implementation of the detour.

All work is weather and schedule dependent. Brayman Construction Corporation of Saxonburg, Pa., is the contractor on this $1.8 million project. PennDOT expects the project to be complete by early December.

Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 770 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.