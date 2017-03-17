Home / News / Local News / AWC to Hold 5th Annual T-shirt Design Contest for “Be Kind to Animals” Week

WOODLAND – The Animal Welfare Council/Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic is holding the fifth annual T-shirt Design Contest for youth.

If you love animals, are creative and between the ages of 6-17 years, you can create a design that will be printed on Animal Welfare Council (AWC) T-shirts. 

The theme is “Be Kind to Animals” and the design contest is being done in conjunction with “Be Kind to Animals” week which is May 7-13.  

The council hopes that the contest will highlight this important message and educate area youth about being kind to animals.  Designs are due to the AWC/Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic by May 11. 

Artwork should be on high-quality, white, 8 1/2″ by 11″ paper and drawn in dark pencil or dark ink.  The design will be one color. Included in the design should be the theme:  “Be Kind to Animals”.   

Name, age and a contact number should be in pencil on the back of the artwork.  Designs can either be mailed or dropped off at the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, located at 1380 Shawville Hwy., Woodland (adjacent to the Woodland Post Office). 

There will be four age group winners: a 6-7-year-old winner, an 8-9-year-old winner, a 10-13-year-old winner and a 14-17-year-old winner.  The winners will receive an Animal Welfare Council T-shirt with their winning logo. 

Please note that the AWC may have to modify or reproduce the design to fit the specifications of the T-shirt printing company. 

All designs are owned by the Animal Welfare Council and cannot be reproduced.  Contact 814-857-5280 or e-mail info@animal411.net  with questions about the T-shirt design contest or the Animal Welfare Council/Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic.

