Willy Wonka … Spring Musical Presented by DuBois Central Catholic

The DCC Players of DuBois Central Catholic will be presenting Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka this spring in the school’s auditorium.

Planned are four evening performances: March 24, 25, 31 and April 1, starting at 7 p.m. each night.  Also planned are two matinees, March 26 and April 1, at 2 p.m.  

The retelling of the story of the Golden Ticket in a delightful, charming way is sure to please all ages.  You can come experience the chocolate river, fizzling bubbles, exploding blueberries, a Wonkalator and a Candy Man among other things. 

You can join Willy Wonka on this journey of ‘pure imagination,’ enjoy a Wonka Bar (a Dan Smith special creation), meet the Ooompa Loompas and the delightful, whimsical cast of 34 middle and high school students.   

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors and $5 for children 11 years and under.  Tickets are available in the secondary main office. 

Call Diane Himes at 814-371-3060, Ext. 601, to reserve tickets. All seats are reserved.

 

