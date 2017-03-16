‘SNL’ to go live coast-to-coast with hosts Melissa McCarthy, Jimmy Fallon

Melissa McCarthy’s “Spicy” will go live nationwide.

Beginning next month, “Saturday Night Live” will broadcast live across the country for the first time in the show’s 42-year history, NBC announced on Thursday.

The first nationally live “SNL” is scheduled for April 15, hosted by alum Jimmy Fallon.

“SNL” will continue its coast-to-coast live shows through May 20.

Melissa McCarthy, who has stood out this season for her portrayal of press secretary Sean Spicer, will host on May 13. Actors Chris Pine and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are also scheduled to host in the final month of the season.

“SNL” is typically live in the Eastern and Central time zones but delayed in the Pacific and Mountain time zones.

The satire show has seen a bump in the ratings since President Trump took office.

NBC’s “SNL” schedule move follows network patterns for sporting events and award shows, which also broadcast live throughout the country.

“‘SNL,’ enjoying its most popular season in two decades,” Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC entertainment said in a statement. A nationally live “SNL” will ensure that “everyone is in on the joke at the same time,” Greenblatt said.

The news comes a few days after NBC announced that it would air “Weekend Update” primetime specials this summer.