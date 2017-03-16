Obituary Notice: Harold E. Luce Sr.

Harold E. Luce Sr., 86, of Clearfield died Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital in Altoona. Born Aug. 4, 1930, he was the son of the late Levern and Sarah (Law) Luce.

He married Dorothy J. (Clark) Luce on July 14, 1956 in Clearfield. She survives at home.

Mr. Luce was of the Baptist faith.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and a lifetime member of the Second Ward Fire Company in Clearfield.

He was retired from the former Crescent Brick in Clearfield after 49 years of service as a brick setter.

In addition to his parent, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Marie McCoy, Margaret Lines and Hazel Luce and three brothers, Fred, Robert and Clair Luce.

Along with his wife Dorothy, he is survived by one daughter, Cindy L. Luzier of Clearfield; one son, Harold E. “Harry” Luce Jr. of Clearfield; three grandchildren, Charles Matthew Luzier, Joshua Thomas Luzier and Lindsay Milller; and seven great-grandchildren.

At the request of Harold Luce Sr., there will be no viewing or funeral service.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.

