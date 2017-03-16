Obituary Notice: Bond Leo Schreffler Sr.

Bond Leo Schreffler Sr., 89, of Houtzdale died Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at his home.

Born Dec. 27, 1927 in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late James A. and Margaret E. (Kessling) Schreffler.

He served with the U.S. Army during World War II in Nagasaki, Japan. He was a member of the Houtzdale American Legion Freeberg Post No. 591.

He was employed as a welder for the Chrysler Stamping Plant in Twinsburg until his retirement.

On March 31, 1958, he married Carol Arlene Bell Schreffler, who preceded him in death Aug. 3, 2012.

He is survived by a son, Bond Leo (Troyce Deborah) Schreffler Jr. of Tulsa, Okla.; a daughter, Jolene Faye Schreffler of Brisbin; one brother, Kenneth K. Schreffler of Snow Shoe; one granddaughter, Cassandra (Eric Laird) Aldhizer of Houtzdale; two step-grandchildren, Shawn (Anna) Black and Troyce Amanda (James) Smith of Tulsa, Okla.; and three step-great-grandchildren, Mike Black, Tori Smith and Isabella Smith.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Foster A. “Shorty” Schreffler, James Schreffler, Arthur C. Schreffler and Harry “Buzz” Schreffler and three sisters, Sarah Pippei, Edna Watson and Mary Rose.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale, with the Rev. Mark Melhorn officiating.

Family and friends will be received from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.