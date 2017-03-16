Obituary Notice: Bertha Jane “Babe” Bumbarger

Bertha Jane “Babe” Bumbarger, 79, of Philipsburg died March 14, 2017 at her residence.

Born Oct. 27, 1937 in Red Jacket-West Decatur, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Maxine Buzzel Myers.

She married William L. Bumbarger, who preceded her in death.

Surviving are her daughters, Ellen Golding of Morrisdale and Donna Kilmer of DuBois; her son, William Bumbarger of Morrisdale; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are her siblings, Jim Myers of Niagara Falls, NY; Bill Myers of West Decatur; Charlie Myers of Woodland; Dorothy Myers and Cathy Conklin, both of Philipsburg; and Sally Barger of Winburne.

Along with her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Tom and Bob Myers.

Mrs. Bumbarger was a member of the First Church of Christ, Philipsburg. She was a homemaker and enjoyed her family.

There will be no public visitation. Services will be private.

Strange & Weaver Funeral service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.