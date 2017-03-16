Mixed reception on Capitol Hill to Trump’s proposed budget

Republicans on Capitol Hill Thursday applauded the ramp up in defense spending and cuts to non-military expenditures in President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, while Democrats argued he was jeopardizing programs critical to American families.

Trump released a $1.1 trillion budget outline that proposes a $54 billion increase in defense spending offset by deep cuts to the State Department, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as dozens of other federal programs.

“To dramatically increase spending on defense and significantly cut spending on the diplomats and development professionals that work hand in glove with our Defense Department in difficult and dangerous parts of the world like Iraq and Afghanistan is unwise,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on “New Day.”

“It shows an over reliance on the military and an under appreciation of the power and effectiveness of diplomacy,” Coons added.

In addition to proposing cuts to the State Department by 28%, Trump’s plan aims to dramatically remake the federal government by slashing EPA funds by 31% and HUD by 13.2%.

Coons said these reductions harm American families.

“I’m also really concerned about deep cuts to the Department of Agriculture, the department of EPA and programs that help make sure that our water is clean and our air is clear,” he said. “Things that protect the health of average American families all over the country.”

Trump’s budget, which requires congressional approval, also would end funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the National Endowment for the Arts and the United States Institute of Peace, among others.

Democratic National Committee deputy chairman Rep. Keith Ellison, who backed Sen. Bernie Sanders during the Democratic presidential primaries last year, argued on Twitter that Hillary Clinton never would have cut the programs Trump’s budget targets.

“For @realDonaldTrump it’s all about power, control, money – acquired by whatever means. Science, morality, common sense? Not in the picture,” Ellison tweeted.

Sanders called Trump’s budget “morally obscene” and harmful to many of those who Trump pledged to assist.

“President Trump’s budget is morally obscene and bad economic policy. It will cause devastating pain to the very people Trump promised to help during the campaign,” he said in a statement. “Trump’s priorities are exactly opposite of where we should be heading as a nation.”

Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Inhofe, however, said the cuts are in taxpayers’ best interests.

“We want to deliver the services, we want to make things clean, but we’re going to take all this stuff that comes out of the EPA that’s brainwashing our kids, that’s propaganda, things that aren’t true, allegations,” said Inhofe, who famously once brought a snowball to the Senate floor to argue against evidence that global temperatures are rising.

Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, added that government programs that are “duplicative or not delivering results” have to be cut.

“Our nation currently faces massive budget and spending challenges requiring the attention of this new administration, and improving the effectiveness of the federal government should be job one,” Enzi said in a statement. “It is crucial to allocate taxpayer resources efficiently in order to improve and eliminate government programs that are duplicative or not delivering results.”

“This will allow policymakers to support important priorities, while also helping to address the nation’s mammoth national debt,” Enzi added.