Head-on Crash Claims Life of Ohio Man in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A head-on crash claimed the life of a 73-year-old Ohio man at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80 west near mile-marker 94 in Washington Township.

According to state police at DuBois, the man was operating a Chevrolet Silverado and traveling east while a Volvo truck was traveling west. His vehicle had exited the eastbound lanes and traveled through the median.

State police say his vehicle entered the westbound lanes, traveling eastbound for approximately one mile. When the truck driver observed the Silverado traveling the wrong way, he attempted to stop but was unable to.

The Silverado and Volvo truck crashed in the 12 o’clock position, or engine area. Upon impact, the Silverado spun 180 degrees and came to a rest facing west in the right-hand lane with disabling damage.

The truck came to a rest at the point of impact off the left side of the roadway with major damage to its front engine area. Its trailer, however, became disconnected and came to a rest on the guiderails west of impact.

State police say the Silverado was hauling a boat, which came off the trailer and became attached to the front engine area of the Volvo truck.

According to state police, the Ohio man sustained fatal injuries while the truck driver and his passenger were both flown to Altoona for treatment of injuries.

State police say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. The passenger of the truck was in the sleeping area at the time of the crash.

State police were assisted at the scene by towing services, DuSan Ambulance Service and the Falls Creek, Sandy Township and Reynoldsville fire departments.