Giles Claims First Place at Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science Regional Competition

DuBois Area High School Assistant Principal Brian Mulhollan, left, congratulates Corey Giles, who won the first place award at Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science regional competition held at Penn State Altoona. (Provided photo)

ALTOONA – Corey Giles represented the DuBois Area High School science team recently at the 2017 Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science regional competition held at Penn State University Altoona Campus on March 4.

He achieved a first place award for his presentation titled, “The Use of Prism Lens Therapy for Convergent Insufficiency.”

Giles advances to the state competition, which will be held at the Penn State Main Campus in State College May 14-16.

Giles conducted his research under the guidance of Dr. Wendy Strauss, Watt Eye Clinic of DuBois.

The Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science sponsored by the Pennsylvania Academy of Science, as an Affiliate of the American Association for the Advancement of Science is organized to advance interest areas of science.

