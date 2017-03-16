CNB Bank Announces Scholarship Essay Contest

CLEARFIELD – CNB Bank is committed to the communities and businesses it serves, and it is a proud supporter of the next generation of business leaders.

The bank invites eligible students to enhance their business education by participating in its annual scholarship contest.

One winner from each eligible school will receive a $500 scholarship to be used for continuing business education.

Eligibility

High school graduating seniors who have intentions to further their education at a college or university and who are seeking a business-related degree are eligible. Students must attend a high school in the CNB Bank market area. Dependents of directors or officers of CNB Bank are not eligible to apply.

Essay Theme

One-hundred years ago, there were no auto mechanics, but there were plenty of blacksmiths to make horseshoes. Now, there is less of a need for blacksmiths and a great need for auto mechanics. Can you think of another job that will probably be virtually obsolete in 100 years? What type of jobs do you think there might be in the future that don’t exist now?

Essay Requirements

A minimum of 300 words

Typed and double-spaced

Participant name and or family names should not appear on the essay

Submission Requirements

Along with the essay, applicants should provide:

A brief summary of participation in community and school activities.

One letter of recommendation from a present or past educator.

One non-family reference that can provide personal insight into the applicant.

Ways to Submit

Complete the following applicant form and turn into your high school’s guidance office along with essay and letter of recommendation by March 17.

OR Complete the online applicant form and upload your essay and letter of recommendation here by 11:59 p.m. March 19.

Judging

Essays will be judged on originality and how well ideas are expressed. Contributions to both school and community will be considered, as well as educator recommendation and personal reference checks.

Deadlines

Applicant form, essay and letter of recommendation must be received by 11:59 p.m. March 19. Winners will be announced March 31.

For more information, please contact Holly Barrett by calling 814-290-5915 or e-mail Holly.Barrett@CNBBank.bank.