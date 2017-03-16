Charges Held to Court Against Man Accused of Exposing Himself in McDonald’s

CLEARFIELD – After a preliminary hearing during centralized court Wednesday, charges were held for court against a man accused of exposing himself in a local McDonald’s.

Michael J. Hebdon, 62, a homeless man from New York, has been charged by Officer Elliott Neeper of the Lawrence Township police with open lewdness, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure. His bail has been set at $5,000 monetary.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 4 police were dispatched to McDonald’s, located on South Second Street, Clearfield, where a man was observed at a table and a birthday balloon was sticking outside of his pants zipper. He was allegedly exposing his private area.

The man was asked by police to stand up and exit without causing a disturbance. When he did this, his pants zipper was observed completely down and the balloon was wrapped around his private area, police said.

Once he was outside, the man was placed in handcuffs and then into a patrol car. When asked by police, the male identified himself as Michael Hebdon from New York.

He told police he was homeless and passing through the area and had slept under the Hyde Bridge overnight.

McDonald’s employees were notified by multiple customers that Hebdon had been exposing himself and had something hanging from his pants zipper, police said. Those customers were no longer at the scene when police attempted to collect written statements.