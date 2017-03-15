Home / News / Features / This middle school’s acronym is IPMS. Parents want a name change

This middle school’s acronym is IPMS. Parents want a name change

Even before it opens, the Innovation Park Middle School has parents seeing red.

They have a problem with its acronym: IPMS.

The school in Lake Nona, Florida, is scheduled to open in August. The name was chosen during a school board meeting as a compromise between Innovation Middle and Moss Park Middle.

“They don’t want to go to a school and wear a red shirt with the letters IPMS across the shirt for athletics, for academic competitions,” Christal Feldman, a parent, told CNN affiliate WKMG.

“They just don’t want to be ridiculed or be made fun of from other students from other schools.”

More than 275 people have signed a petition to change the name of the middle school to something that won’t be a “potential disgrace and embarrassment” to the community.

The school board is planning to reconvene and discuss changing the name of the new school.

'M.F.A.' thriller takes on campus rape
'Beauty and the Beast' serves up sumptuous feast

Related Posts

Leave a Reply