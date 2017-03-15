Snowstorm leaves US for the Atlantic; at least 7 dead

A major winter storm that dumped more than 30 inches of snow in parts of the Northeast US weakened as it moved east over the Atlantic on Wednesday after leaving at least seven people dead.

Normalcy was trickling back in some areas of the Northeast as some train service and flights resumed. But more than 1,000 US flights still were canceled Wednesday, adding to the 7,900-plus flights canceled earlier this week, according to Flightaware.com.

And some school systems, including in Boston, also canceled classes Wednesday. Boston’s mayor said about 6 to 8 inches of snow had fallen by there Tuesday afternoon.

The storm led to six deaths in the United States and one in Canada this week, authorities said — a toll that started Monday as snow fell in Wisconsin.

A roundup of the deaths:

• Two men died of cardiac-related problems after trying to clear snow Monday in Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County, the county’s medical examiner’s office reported. One man, 76, was operating a snow blower before he died; the second man, 64, was shoveling snow, the office said.

• In Longmeadow, Massachusetts, a snowplow driver was killed in a collision Tuesday with an Amtrak snow-plowing train, fire Chief Andrew Fraser said. The plow driver was crossing the tracks, which the train was working to clear after roughly 12 to 15 inches of snow fell.

• In Canada, a driver of a tractor-trailer died from injuries after a multicar pileup Tuesday during blizzard conditions on Highway 401 in the township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands in southern Ontario, a township spokeswoman said.

• On New York’s Staten Island, a 47-year-old man died of a heart attack he suffered while shoveling snow Tuesday, police said.

• In East Hartford, Connecticut, an elderly man died after being struck by a snowplow Tuesday afternoon, police said.

• In Gilford, New Hampshire, a 16-year-old girl was killed in a weather-related accident, police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee told CNN. The victim was the daughter of a Gilford police dispatcher, according to authorities.

More than 30 inches of snow were reported Tuesday in parts of Pennsylvania and upstate New York, according to the National Weather Service. Some parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine received 20 inches or more, the weather service said.

“Areas along the coast from New York to Boston, didn’t see as much as expected,” said Taylor Ward, a CNN meteorologist. “But some portions of the Northeast have seen more than 30 inches of snow.”

Strong winds also caused difficulties Tuesday. Along the New Jersey coast, winds pushed ocean water into neighborhoods, resulting in coastal flooding and beach erosion.

Amtrak service was not completely back on track Wednesday, with fewer trains running from New York City to Boston and to Washington. The Vermonter, Keystone Service and Empire Service also were running on modified schedules.

Metro-North trains, which ferry commuters to and from New York City, were running on a modified weekday schedule Wednesday morning, with some trains delayed or canceled.

Though the storm’s most powerful portion moved out to sea Wednesday, it still was expected to affect eastern Quebec. A blizzard was expected to drop more than 10 inches of snow by Thursday and whip the area with wind gusts of more than 60 mph, Environment Canada said.

Brisk winds and a few inches of snow also were possible Wednesday for portions of New York state and northern New England.