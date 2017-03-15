Poll: 55% of voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of health care

Most voters — 55% — say they disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of health care, while just 35% said they approved, according to a new Fox News poll released Wednesday.

The vast majority — 72% of respondents — said they were familiar with the Republican plan to repeal and replace part of Obamacare. Only 34% of people said they supported that plan.

Of those who said they were opposed to the Republican plan, the American Health Care Act, 67% said it was because the bill “makes too many changes to Obamacare” and 21% said they didn’t support the plan because it “doesn’t make enough changes to Obamacare.”

People were split on the stability of the current health care system. Almost half agreed with the idea that Obamacare would collapse if left untouched, a position put forward by many Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

People were also somewhat split on Trump’s revised “travel ban,” which a judge in Hawaii temporarily froze Wednesday. About 43% said they approved of the new executive order, and 54% disapproved.

Trump fared better on the economy and terrorism, while doing just slightly worse on “America’s relationship with Russia,” where only said they 33% approved.

His overall favorability rating was at 44%, up two points from the Fox News polls taken just prior to his inauguration.

The poll found that only 32% of voters approved of the job Democrats in Congress were doing, and just 29% said the same for congressional Republicans.

And 16% of people said they approved of the President’s use of Twitter.

The poll surveyed 1,008 registered voters between March 12-14 and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.