Penoyer Earns Promotion to Assistant Vice President, Treasury Services at CNB Bank

CLEARFIELD – Greg Dixon, CNB Bank market executive, is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Katie Penoyer, CTP to assistant vice president, treasury services.

In this position, Penoyer is responsible for developing new business and commercial relationships and supporting existing relationships, primarily through the offering of treasury management solutions and services. In addition, she works closely with other business development officers to provide a wide array of bank services.

Penoyer joined CNB Bank in June of 2004 and has held the positions of teller, universal associate, business services associate, business services specialist and commercial banking officer.

In January of 2015, Penoyer earned the Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) designation from the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP). The CTP designation is awarded to individuals who demonstrate the highest level of expertise and distinction in treasury management.

In April of 2016, she graduated with honors from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) School of Commercial Lending. Penoyer is also a participant of CNB’s Leadership Institute.

“Katie is an incredible asset to business clients of CNB,” said Dixon. “She is continuously striving to provide a top-notch customer experience.”

A native of Clearfield, Penoyer graduated from Clearfield Area High School in 1999 before earning her Bachelor’s degree at Bucknell University in political science/philosophy in 2003.

Penoyer currently resides in Clearfield with her husband, Bradley, and three children, Benjamin, Addison and Avanelle. She attends Hyde Wesleyan Church and lends her time and talents through involvement with the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. She also served as past president for the Clearfield Revitalization Corp.