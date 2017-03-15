‘One big mass grave’: Over 250 human skulls found in Mexico

A mass grave containing more than 250 human skulls was uncovered in central Mexico, most likely the victims of drug cartels over the years, authorities said.

The mass grave found in Veracruz state could be the largest in Mexico, state attorney general Jorge Winckler told CNN affiliate Televisa.

The remains appear to be victims of organized crime violence killed in recent years, he said.

“Once they are done opening the graves in this state, it will be the largest grave in Mexico and possibly one of the largest graves in the world,” Winckler told the affiliate.

Drug cartels’ victims

In recent years, the state on Mexico’s Gulf Coast has been a playground for drug cartels, and turf wars among gang members are common.

Drug cartels have been behind the disappearances of people in the region for years, according to Winckler. The mass grave could have been their makeshift cemetery.

Veracruz is “one big mass grave,” he said.

Mass graves containing apparent victims of organized crime have made headlines over the years in Veracruz, including 11 bodies found near a tourist area this month.

In 2012, the dismembered bodies of four people, including three journalists, were found in a canal in the state. The victims appeared to have been tortured, authorities said at the time. A year before that, dozens of bodies were found dumped on a roadway and other locations throughout the state.

The government said this month that it will send federal police to help fight violence in Veracruz.