Obituary Notice: Margaret “Sis” (Rauch) Gearhart

Margaret “Sis” (Rauch) Gearhart, 46, of Clearfield died Sunday, March 12, 2017 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Gearhart was born Jan. 13, 1971 in Clearfield, the daughter of Thomas and Ruth (Lansberry) Rauch.

She was a homemaker and had worked at Spanky’s Courthouse Café and Jack’s Donuts. Mrs. Gearhart was affiliated with the Hyde Wesleyan Church. She was full of life, loved to fish and go to bingo.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Gearhart Sr.; three children, Alicia Rougeux and her husband, Robert of Hyde and Tasha Gearhart and Charles Gearhart Jr. and his wife, Kiana, all of Clearfield; and a grandson, David James Gearhart.

She is survived by five brothers and five sisters, Cathy Luzier and her husband, Rodney, Dennis Rauch, Joe Rauch Sr. and his wife, Karen, Rose Rauch and Naomi Welker and her husband, Deane, all of Clearfield, Deborah Gladfelter and her husband, Robert of Glen Richey, Ricky Rauch of Karthaus and Billy Rauch and his wife, Jean, Robin Rauch and his wife, Lynn and Trudy Armstrong and her husband, William, all of Hyde; her father-in-law, Charles Gearhart; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Gearhart was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Thomas “Spanky” Rauch, Johnny Rauch and Walter Rauch Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hyde Fire Hall followed by a covered dish dinner.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., 312 E. Locust St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

