Obituary Notice: M. Jean Von Gunden

M. Jean Von Gunden, 95, a resident of Clearfield Colonial Courtyard, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Mrs. Von Gunden was born Sept. 11, 1921 in Curwensville, the daughter of Robert I. and Lottie (McFadden) Gourley. She was a 1938 graduate of Clearfield High School.

Mrs. Von Gunden was married to Harold R. Von Gunden from Dec. 23, 1943 until he died April 21, 1995.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; all four sisters, Ruth Undercoffer, Ethel Cowder, Grace Shirey and Helen Fontenoy; and both of her brothers, Ralph and Charles “Kip” Gourley.

She is survived by four children, David K. von Gunden and his wife, Susan and Susan J. Wisor and her husband, Michael, all of Clearfield, Stephen D. von Gunden and his wife, Kirsten of Baltimore, Md., and Thomas J. von Gunden and his wife, Marilou of Cleveland, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Amanda Fleming and her husband, Shawn, Michael Wisor, Emily von Gunden, Max von Gunden, Christianna Stevenson, Allen Haff, Rex Hendley and Christopher Hendley; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

During World War II while her husband served overseas, she worked as a bookkeeper at a local insurance company. She later became a homemaker.

Mrs. Von Gunden was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church of Clearfield. She was an active member and treasurer of the XYZ.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. John Lutheran Church with the Rev. Robert Way officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the hour of services Saturday.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or the St. John Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

