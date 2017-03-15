McGarry Earns Place on Dean’s List at Berklee College of Music

BOSTON, Mass. – Megan Rae McGarry of Grampian has earned a place on the Dean’s list for her excellent academic performance during the fall 2016 semester at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass.

She is in her third year at Berklee College of Music where she is studying American roots music and music education.

She was recently selected to receive the Sam Eisenson Award for Country Music for her work and contributions to the American Roots department at Berklee, as well as the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for her contributions to the Music Education Department.

McGarry has also been working with the chair of the strings department, Dr. David Wallace, to start up a student chapter of the American String Teachers Association (ASTA) at Berklee.

In addition, she has also created an extra-curricular ensemble for herself and other music education students to gain experience teaching in the methodology of composer and music educator, Carl Orff.

As a fiddler, claw-hammer banjoist, performer, recording artist, singer-songwriter and private instrumental and voice instructor, she has been working very hard in and out of school.

McGarry is a 2014 graduate of Curwensville High School and the daughter of Holly Spencer and Chris McGarry.