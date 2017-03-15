GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Tuesday on Trolley Street in Winburne. During the incident, someone allegedly damaged a window in the victim’s residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report about a 911 hang-up call at a business along Bigler Avenue. Upon arrival to the scene, police found a suspicious male who was lurking around the business.
- Police received a report about pills that were found in the parking lot of a local business. Upon arrival to the scene, police collected the pills.
- Police received a report about an incident of trespassing on Daisy Street. According to police, the owner stated that upon returning to his residence, he found it was wrecked. However, police were neither able to locate any damage to the residence, nor any evidence of entry.
- Police received a report about a female who had walked out of the hospital. Police located the female and transported her back to the hospital.
- Lawrence Township police made contact with a female who held an active arrest warrant through the Clearfield Borough Police Department. She was transported to the jail.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on Clover Hill.
- Police assisted a motorist who was stuck on Lick Run.
- Police assisted a Connecticut resident with attempting to locate her sister who was to be staying at a hotel in Clearfield. Police didn’t have any contact with her.
- Police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred at Wal-Mart. It was listed as unfounded by police.
- Police located a suspicious vehicle parked along Old Penfield Road. Police made contact with the female occupant and found she had an active warrant through Clearfield Borough police. She was subsequently taken into custody.
DuBois City
- Police received a report regarding an alleged incident of fraud. According to police, the victim attempted to purchase a Persian kitten on the Internet from out of state. The victim sent out money via Western Union, and when additional money was requested, they realized it was a scam. Police attempted to call the phone number provide by the victim, but it was a Google voice app without any answer.
- A female boxer dog was located along North Franklin Street at the five-way intersection. It was taken to the police station. Police located the owner and it was returned back.
- Police received a report about a domestic dispute on West Scribner Avenue. Upon arrival police made contact with persons who stated there wasn’t anything going on and everything was OK. Police observed a female, Jami Zimmerman, who had an active warrant. She was taken into custody and to the county jail.