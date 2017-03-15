ExploreJefferson: BREAKING NEWS: Charges Filed in Fatal Crash on Route 322

UNION TOWNSHIP – A Clarion County man has been charged in a fatal crash that occurred on Route 322, at Country Club Road, in Union Township, Jefferson County.

According to Punxsutawney-based state police, on Wednesday, the following charges were filed against 33-year-old Mark Anthony Andrus of Shippenville:

Involuntary Manslaughter, Felony 2

– Homicide By Vehicle While Driving Under The Influence, Felony 2

– Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2 (three counts)

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3 (three counts)

– Homicide By Vehicle, Felony 3

– Accident Involving Death/Injury-Not Properly Licensed, Felony 3 (three counts)

– DUI: General Impairment/Incompetent of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (four counts)

– Accident Involving Death/Injury-Not Properly Licensed, Misdemeanor 2

– Driving W/O A License, Summary

– Fail To Keep Right, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Fail to use safety belt, Summary (three counts)

– Give False Information, Summary

He was arraigned at 11 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak. Unable to post $100,000 monetary bail, Andrus was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 21 in front of Bazylak.

Details of the Crash

According to Punxsutawney-based state police, a two-vehicle, fatal crash occurred around 6:57 p.m. Dec. 9, 2016 on Route 322, at Country Club Road, in Union Township, Jefferson County.

State police say a 2002 blue Dodge Neon was traveling west on Route 322 and its driver – 33-year-old Mark Anthony Andrus of Clarion – lost control of it on the snow-covered roadway.

The car spun in a counterclockwise direction into the oncoming path of a 2016 Silver Chevrolet Tahoe – driven by 48-year-old Tina Ann Carrier of Brookville – which was traveling eastbound on Route 322.

The entire left passenger side of the Neon impacted with the right front portion of the Tahoe in the eastbound travel lane of Route 322.

After impact, the Tahoe remained in contact with the Neon, pushing it sideways into a utility pole. The driver’s side portion of the Neon impacted the utility pole, according to state police.

Andrus was treated at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital for unknown injuries.

A front seat passenger in Andrus’ car – Heather Dawn Adams of Clarion – was transported to UPMC Presbyterian for serious injuries.

Two juveniles in Andrus’ car – a 10-year-old male and an 8-year-old female, both of Big Run – were transported to Children’s Hospital for serious injuries.

As a result of the impact, another juvenile passenger in Andrus’ car – an 11-year-old female, of Big Run – was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

Carrier was not injured.