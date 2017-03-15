Easter Egg-Stravaganza is April 1 at Clearfield YMCA

CLEARFIELD – Kids are invited to participate in fun Easter activities at the Clearfield YMCA from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. April 1.

Activities will include egg-coloring, egg races, bingo, a ring toss, bowling, hop-scotch, sack races, noodle races and an egg hunt in the swimming pool.

Organizers say if your child is not able to swim, please have an adult/parent/guardian in the pool with them at all times.

The Egg-Stravaganza is free for kids up to 12 years of age.

For more information, please contact the Clearfield YMCA at 814-765-5521 or www.clearfieldymca.net.