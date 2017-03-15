Dobo Approved as New First Assistant District Attorney

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners approved personnel changes in the District Attorney’s office on Tuesday.

First, the commissioners approved the promotion of Ryan Dobo from assistant district attorney to first assistant district attorney.

Dobo’s promotion was effective March 6. The first assistant district attorney position has been open for about one-and-a-half years.

Dobo’s previous position was also collapsed Tuesday by the county’s salary board due to his promotion.

The commissioners approved the separation of Ben Baker, assistant district attorney, which was effective March 13.

The commissioners also approved the hiring of Christine Chauvez as a new assistant district attorney, which will be effective March 15.

The commissioners thanked Baker for his service in the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office and congratulated Dobo on his promotion.

The commissioners also approved the hiring of Josiah Jones as the new county tourism director, which will be effective March 27.

Jones’ salary was set at $45,000 annually by the salary board. The commissioners said this was roughly the same salary as the former director.

The commissioners also approved the transfer of Tracey Rose, UPI data coordinator in the tax assessment office, to the administrative assistant in tourism. Her transfer was effective March 14.