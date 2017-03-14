Vehicle and Speed Storm Restrictions Lifted on Some Pennsylvania Interstates

HARRISBURG – With the widespread winter storm impacting the state beginning to ease, Pennsylvania has lifted the vehicle and speed restrictions on Interstates west of Interstate 81.

Impacted are Interstates 70, 99, 76 (the Pennsylvania Turnpike) between Bedford and Carlisle and 80 between Interstate 99 and Interstate 81.

Vehicle and speed restrictions remain in place on Interstates east of Interstate 81. They are Interstates 80, 81, 83, 84, 176, 283, 380 and 476 and all non-interstate expressways.

Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph and the affected interstates are closed to tandem trailers, empty trailers, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles and towed trailers.

Restrictions on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) will be lifted from the Bedford Interchange (Exit 146) east to the Carlisle Interchange (Exit 226). All other speed and trailer restrictions will stay in place on the Pennsylvania Turnpike system east of the Carlisle Exit.

Interstate 84 remains closed to all trucks since New York has closed that interstate within its borders.

The storm continues to impact the entire Northeastern section of the nation and especially northeastern Pennsylvania so drivers need to continue to exercise caution.

During a storm, PennDOT’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear. Also, higher volume roads take priority.

