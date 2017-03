CLEARFIELD – On Feb. 25, the Pack 2 Cub Scouts held their annual Pinewood Derby at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church in Clearfield.

The day ran five, different dens and then a full pack race from the top three winners from each den. After that, there was an adult race.

Pictured are the Pack 2 overall winners: Jacob Peterson, first place, Zane Jenkins, second place, Warren Diethrick, third place, and Andrew Jenkins Pack 2 cub master.