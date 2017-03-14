Obituary Notice: Catherine Skonier

Catherine Skonier, 93, of Madera died Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Ridgeview Eldercare and Rehab, Curwensville.

Born Nov. 7, 1923, she was the daughter of the late John and Julia (Kyrsa) Waship.

She was a member of Christ the King Parish, and a former member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She was a graduate from Madera High School, and she worked as a bookkeeper for Barry Coal Co. & JBC Textile in Madera.

She was a past president of Immaculate Conception Altar Rosary Society, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court St. Victoria No. 646, Christ the King Helping Hands and American Legion Auxiliary Post 591.

On May 11, 1977, she married Victor Skonier, who preceded her in death March 29, 1988.

She is survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was the last of her generation. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her aunt Anna and uncle Michael Yelko, who raised her; two sisters, Ann O’Connor and Mary Vetre; and three brothers, Michael, Andrew and Nicholas Waship.

Friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Madera.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Christ the King Parish, Houtzdale, with the Rev. Marc J. Solomon as celebrant. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Madera.

